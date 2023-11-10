Friday, November 10, 2023, 09:34



One more edition, and there are already 211 of the draw, the 2023 Christmas Lottery will once again spread excitement on December 22. State Lotteries and Betting has 15,304 prizes prepared for this year, which distribute 14,000,000 euros per series. From LA VERDAD you can locate the winning numbers for the 2023 Christmas Lottery.

An event that arouses great interest in our country and begins to be prepared almost a year before its celebration. In January, the preparation of the Christmas Lottery tickets begins at the National Mint and Stamp Factory, which have special materials to avoid possible falsifications. And in summer there are already long lines at the most famous administrations to buy a ticket.

The paraphernalia of the Christmas Lottery draw is planned perfectly so that there is no doubt about the cleanliness of this draw. From the previous day, in which the number balls and prize balls are publicly counted so that there is a record that all possible combinations are within the drums, to the organization for the publication of the list of prizes.

On December 22 of each year, the hope of many people is that one of their numbers will be the one that accompanies the figure of 4 million euros and that they will become the Gordo of 2023. But if in the end it is not the Gordo , any other prize, even a refund, is welcome.

To do this, and despite the fact that the probabilities are the same for all numbers, many superstitious people take some action to increase their range of fortune, whether by rubbing the tenth on the hump of a hunchback or the belly of a pregnant woman. Others rely on important figures for their life such as the date of their child’s birth.

How much is charged for each stone



The Christmas Lottery delivers 1,794 prizes commonly known as pedreas, which are the numbers that are accompanied by ‘thousand euros’ when sung by a child from San Ildefonso. Therefore, if a person is awarded with a stone, the money they take is 1000 euros for the series and 100 for the tenth.

This prize is the smallest in the entire draw, not counting the refunds, which occur when the last figure of the tenth coincides with the last of the Gordo. In that case, you can request a refund of the 20 euros that the ticket cost.

The pedreas have a difference with the other prizes because they can be collected in cash as they do not exceed the fixed amount of 2,500 euros and the amount can be claimed at one of the State Lottery and Betting administrations. Also, the advantage is added that you can enjoy the money as soon as you go to claim the winning tenth.