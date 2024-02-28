Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded 60 thousand dollars for the first time in several years

On Wednesday, February 28, the Bitcoin rate exceeded 60 thousand dollars: this is the maximum since November 2021. The price of the main cryptocurrency at the top reached $60,663.93, which was a record value in more than two years. On the same day, Bitcoin rose further and crossed the $61,000 mark, but soon fell back slightly again. The historical maximum of the Bitcoin rate was reached on November 10, 2021, when it was worth 68.7 thousand dollars.

The Bitcoin rate has been growing actively for several days in a row

The rally has been continuing since mid-February: on the 12th, Bitcoin crossed the psychological mark of 50 thousand dollars, and in just over two weeks it grew by another 10 thousand. Overall, since the beginning of 2022, the price of Bitcoin grew three times. BTC's capitalization now exceeds $1.16 trillion. The rate of the second cryptocurrency by capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), also updated its annual maximum; “ether” is trading above $3,300 with a capitalization of more than 398 billion.

The growth of cryptocurrency is supported by several factors. “We can name several factors that support this price: this is the general hype, people see that Bitcoin has moved from a dead point, has begun to grow, and speculatively, many investors are also investing money there on such news,” explained founder of the financial school Finschool Andrey Plotnikov.

Firstly, significantly demand has increased on bitcoin ETF. These are exchange-traded funds that hold securities based on an index, sector, commodity or other asset. In the context of Bitcoin, ETFs give an investor the opportunity to follow the movement of its price without holding the cryptocurrency itself. The price of Bitcoin rose by more than 150 percent in 2023 on investors' expectations that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would approve the launch of a Bitcoin ETF: permission was given on January 10 after ten years of refusals. Two months after launch, the holdings of nine leading spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) exceeded 17 billion dollars.

Secondly, Bitcoin rose strongly after business software maker and major crypto investor MicroStrategy disclosed the acquisition of about 3,000 Bitcoins for $155.4 million.

The third factor is that investors are waiting for the upcoming halving (from the English halving – “halving”). Roughly speaking, this is the process of reducing the rate of generation of new units of cryptocurrency and, as a result, reducing the amount of reward to cryptocurrency miners (miners) for the mined block. This event is built into Bitcoin's code to curb inflation. Halving occurs approximately every four years and significantly affects the price of Bitcoin. For example, a few months after the first halving, which took place on November 28, 2012, the Bitcoin rate rose from $12 to $1,000. And at the time of the third halving (May 11, 2020), the cost of one bitcoin was 8.7 thousand dollars; in April 2021, the price exceeded 63.5 thousand dollars. A new halving is expected in April 2024.

Experts predict further growth for Bitcoin

As financial expert, candidate of economic sciences Vladimir Grigoriev said, Bitcoin is capable of breaking its own record. “I think Bitcoin can break its own record because it has already shown big growth potential. I think this is possible now,” he said. Crypto expert Evgeniy Kaminsky believesthat at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025 the cost of Bitcoin could rise to 100 thousand dollars.

According to CryptoQuant estimates, if the current trend in the influx of funds into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Bitcoin continues, then the price of the first cryptocurrency can reach $112 thousand by the end of 2024.

For his part, stock analyst Geert van Lagen believes that the cryptocurrency will cost $200 thousand. According to him wordsBitcoin's current performance “is clearly consistent with the rising risk-taking sentiment that is approaching fear of missing out (FOMO) in the stock market.” And the co-founder of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, does not rule out that the price of Bitcoin will soon may grow ten times.

Although Bitcoin is becoming a kind of safe-haven asset against the backdrop of general instability in the economy, you should invest in it with caution. “These are not bank deposits, just like in the securities market, precious metals, here no one guarantees either profitability or safety, and this is a thing that is riskier and less predictable than securities or gold,” warns Grigoriev.

“You can, of course, invest money in cryptocurrency, but with a clear understanding of the risks this carries. You can earn twice as much as you invested, or you can lose 70 percent of what you invested. You just need to be prepared for this, and certainly not invest the money set aside to buy a car or refrigerator,” the economist concluded.