Pokémon is the entertainment empire more valuable in the world. Exceeds 100,000 million euros of valuation and is above colossi like Star Wars, Harry Potter either Mickey Mouse. Saudi Arabia has decided to ‘hunt these digital creatures’ buying Pokémon Gothe popular mobile game, and the entire video game portfolio to Niantic by 3.5 billion dollars (3.2 billion euros). Behind the operation, there are various interests: from the information and geolocation systems that Niantic games provide to the diversification of investments of the Gulf countries.

Data data, dollar to dollar

The acquisition was carried out by Scopery, a Californian video game studio bought by the Saudi Arabia Sovereign Fund in 2023. Scopely has bought The entire Niantic video game division, which includes Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now and Pikmin Bloom inter alia. Scopecy is a study famous for its aggressive advertising and monetizing strategies. In his portfolio there are successes such as Monopoly Go, Star Trek Fleet Command and Marvel Strike Force.

Since it was launched Pokémon Go In 2016, it has been a mass phenomenon. In the first months it caused a true fever, with places collapsed by hordes of people trying to “get everyone”, and dozens of anecdotes covered by social networks and the media. Today is one of the world’s world titles (despite the stop of the pandemic) and has a faithful basis of 30 million monthly players.

Precisely, that team of players is one of the most interesting aspects of Pokémon Go. The video game is to capture these digital creatures walking the streets and using augmented reality technology through the mobile camera. The basis of meetings and challenges is based on Geolocation provided by usersinformation that in the era of the data is very valuable.

Niantic’s economic footprint is huge with that data. In 2024, its video game division billed 1,000 million dollars (920 million euros) and the combination of Scopely games portfolio and Niantic titles will generate a package of 500 million playersaccording to forecasts of both signatures. With the disinversion in video games, Niantic will now focus on developing tGeospatial ecnology using artificial intelligence.

Investments in the middle planet

Saudi Arabia years ago has important investments in the video game sector. In addition to the acquisition of Scopely, the Public Investment Fund has significant participations in Nintendo, Electronic Arts and Take-Twoaccording to Sherwood. These investments are part of the strategy of the desert kingdom to stop depending on oil and search for alternative sources of income.

In Spain, their actions have monopolized all the attention for STC entrancemain telecommunications operator controlled by the Saudi Sovereign Fund, in the shareholders of Telefónica. The movement led to Government of Spain to enter in style through the SEPI to match its participation and return to the Spanish teleco three decades after its privatization.

Currently, Telefónica’s main shareholders are The Spanish Executive, the Saudis and La Caixa; the three with a similar participation of approximately 10% each of the share capital.