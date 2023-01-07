Meteorites are asteroid particles that fall to earth after coming into contact with our atmosphere and, based on the wear and tear they suffer during the fall due to friction, they can eventually settle on the ground.

Meteorites are classified into three main groups, which are divided based on the characteristics that these bolides present, so they can be metallic, stony or metallic-stony meteorites.

Metallic or iron meteorites are the most common that can be found on Earth, since because they are mainly composed of nickel and iron, the degradation they suffer is less than in stony meteorites, which are composed of silicates.

Iron meteorites have various characteristics, such as a dark-colored crust generated by the fusion of the metal.

Likewise, this type of meteorites have metallic nuclei and are surrounded by a mantle and a silicate crust. These are also considered the largest found on our planet.

Meteorites have different values, since they are assigned based on their rarity and conditions, which is why the most expensive meteorites are usually stony, since they are similar to common rocks on earth and are more difficult to identify.

However, generally metallic meteorites have a value of $0.50 to $5.0 per gram. While the stone meteorites considered the rarest have a price that can go from 2.0 dollars to 20 thousand dollars per gram.