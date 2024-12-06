Maradona’s lock of hair that will go up for auction

Souvenirs and objects of historical athletes will be sold to the highest bidder on December 15 in Paris





Neuilly-sur-Seine, municipality adjacent to Paris and the usual place of residence of wealthy families and celebrities, will host the first auction entirely dedicated to sports organized by the renowned Aguttes house on December 15.

The one that is advertised as a “never…” date









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only