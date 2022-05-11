The Venezuelan migration had its effect on the cost of real estate in the neighboring country, since many of the people who left the country sold their properties at prices much lower than their value. It is something that has been happening for years, in fact, it was recorded in a report by La Nación, from Argentina, entitled ‘In Venezuela, properties are a bargain.’

Said report begins by stating that no one could resist purchasing a paradisiacal house in front of the beach that cost only 40,000 dollars (about 163,322,800 Colombian pesos, in conversion on May 11, 2022), but few dare to do so if the property is located in Venezuela.

However, there are those who make this type of purchase, because they see the investment opportunity where others are losing money. According to a real estate agent quoted by the Argentine media: “Whoever makes the decision to emigrate ‘give away’ their property, perhaps for $10,000“, of a property that at its lowest real price would be for 80,000 dollars. And that is what nearly 4 million Venezuelans who have left their country from 2017 onwards have done.

Even so, it has not ceased to be attractive for some to acquire these goods. Groups of friends from abroad pool 10 thousand dollars to buy a house on the beach. Or wealthy people start buying at give-away prices. The real estate agent mentions the case of Muslims who have bought hectares of land that they wall and provide a power plant and water wells.

mention properties with prices equivalent to 81 million Colombian pesos -what a high-end car would cost us- in places like Margarita, Lechería and Morrocoy. To be more graphic, the real estate agency indicates that an apartment of 100 square meters, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms, can cost the same as a “garage” in Argentina.

Added to this are the maintenance costs, which are also low and have led Europeans and others to invest. The monthly administration of a condominium can be between 2 and 10 dollars (between 8,166 and 40,830 Colombian pesos). The staff of a house can charge about 20 dollars (81,000 pesos).

The reverse of the issue is that any repair has a high cost and they pay less and less for these properties. So these purchases, according to a quoted expert, Darwin Torrealba -a Venezuelan immigrant in the United States- are for those who are willing to wait. “There we don’t know if the change will come in three, fifteen or thirty years. That’s the risk,” she explained.

One of the most mediatic investors has been the youtuber Mexican Luisito Comunica, who bought a house in that country for $20,000.

TIME WRITING

@TIME