$21.374 billion more in market capitalization in a single day. This is the impact of the announcement of the hiring of Starbucks’ new CEO, Brian Niccol, an executive who at his previous company managed to double revenues and increase the stock price by 800% during his tenure. Last Tuesday, investors welcomed his arrival at Starbucks with a 24.5% rise in the stock market, while shares in Chipotle, the Mexican fast food chain with a notable presence in the United States that Niccol had headed until then, fell by 7.5%.

Not only the shareholders, or Niccol himself, who is to receive an initial payment of 113 million dollars, celebrated the arrival. The experts rolled out a red carpet. “He is the star executive when it comes to catering,” he wrote in a note collected by Bloomberg Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer said: “We see this as a dream hire for Starbucks and I can’t think of anyone better to breathe fresh air into the chain,” said Brian Bittner, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. “This exceptional executive has the skills to strengthen the company’s fundamentals,” ventured David Tarantino, an expert at Baird Capital. The Niccol case is an extreme example of the ability to generate excitement that an appointment can have, but it is by no means an exception.

Just one day later, on Wednesday, news of the hiring of Hillary Super, former CEO of Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand founded by singer Rihanna, sent Victoria’s Secret shares soaring by 16.41%. With a solid career and having been at an innovative and disruptive company that gained popularity under her leadership, the market interprets that Super will be able to breathe new life into the famous brand.

In March, it was 3M’s turn. The company hired Bill Brown, from the aeronautics industry, and that led to a rise of 4.97%. And in 2023, specifically on July 26, the shares of the clothing chain GAP and the Union Pacific railroad shot up that day by 7.71% and 10.42% respectively. GAP for having hired Richard Dickson, who had been Mattel’s chief operating officer and a key man in the relaunch of Barbie and its landing in theaters. Union Pacific for the return of its former chief operating officer Jim Vena, who assumed the role of CEO with 40 years of experience in the sector behind him.

The CEO’s power to move stocks is also attested to by Bob Iger, Disney’s key man. Iger was CEO from 2005 to 2020. He remained as executive chairman for a year and, after a year in retirement, returned at the request of the board. Under his leadership, the group went from a market value of $48 billion to $257 billion. The day he announced he was leaving, the shares fell 3.62% to $128.19. When he returned in 2022 in the midst of the crisis the company was experiencing, the shares rose 3.4% to $102.04.

The positive case examples cover a wide range of industries, but regardless of the activity, a common pattern often repeats itself. Companies whose stock prices soared due to new hires were coming off a period of lackluster performance. During the tenure of Laxman Narasimhan, the Starbucks CEO who took over in March 2023 and will be replaced by Niccol, sales stagnated and the coffee chain’s shares fell by 21%. The case of 3M is more serious. During the six years of Bill Brown’s predecessor’s administration, its shares lost 55% of their value.

It is not so easy to determine how much of the rise is due to the merit of the incoming CEO and how much is due to the demerit of the outgoing one. However, it does seem clear that when a CEO has a long career in the sector, in the company or in the management of companies in other industries and has already shown signs of competence, the markets celebrate it for obvious reasons. On the other hand, falls due to changes in the top management also share some characteristics. If investors read that the company has lost a valuable member, they can also make them pay dearly. This is what happened with Inditex and the departure of its then executive president, Pablo Isla.

Isla had been at the top of Inditex for 16 years, 11 of which had been as chairman. The day after his departure was announced, on 30 November 2021, when the market was able to price it, the textile giant’s shares fell by 6.1%. “Isla has shown throughout this time that he is a top-level executive, and the value of the share has reflected this. Now we don’t know what will happen, and the market is pricing in this uncertainty,” commented one of the main stock market managers on the occasion of the corporate move. What has happened since then is history. Even without Isla, Inditex set new highs never before reached by it and from the 29.57 euros that it marked on the last day of the Isla era, the shares have gone up to around 44.9 euros today. The loss of a good CEO does not have to hurt a company.

Another reason for a CEO crash is when the CEO leaves suddenly and without any clear reasons. This is what happened with Logitech. The computer peripherals manufacturer plunged 12.52% on the stock market on June 14, 2023, the day investors accepted the resignation of Bracken Darrell, who had been president and CEO for nearly 10 years. “After almost a decade of consistent growth and consolidating market leadership in multiple categories, I think it is a good time to give up leadership,” Bracken Darrell statedInvestors disagreed with Darrell, at least on the part about timing.

But aside from the big reactions to changes at the top, there is another option: that the stock barely moves. This is more common, and has happened in large companies that are now authentic giants. For example, it happened with Apple, which welcomed Tim Cook with a drop of 0.65%. It also happened with Microsoft, which back in mid-February 2014, dropped 0.13% on the day that Satya Nadella’s arrival at the top of the company was announced. Under Cook’s leadership, Apple’s shares have appreciated approximately 1,590%, with a capitalization of 3.02 billion dollars. With Nadella at the helm, Microsoft’s shares have appreciated 1,040%, going from the 301.731 billion dollars that Microsoft was worth to the current 3.09 billion dollars. This shows that great executives do not always receive great receptions. Nor do they need them.

