This April 6 begins the 2021-2022 Income Statement campaign and for this it is important to know clearly what the deductions to which each taxpayer can avail according to its characteristics. One of those assumptions to take into account is that of having dependent children.

For tax purposes, the fact have children has the benefit of being able to receive a series of allowances for maternity and paternity when making the Income Statement. Treasury figure, in general, in 5,550 euros the money that is exempt from tax. The reason is that the Tax Agency considers that amount as the economic amount that all people need to be able to live.

If a taxpayer has a child who is financially dependent on him, the aforementioned limit will be extended, which will mean paying less taxes. The amounts of that increase are as follows: €2,400 for the first child, €2,700 for the second, €4,000 for the third, and €4,500 for the fourth and subsequent children.

The conditions to be met

However, there are a number of requirements to qualify for this deduction. The main one, although not the only one, is that the child must live with the taxpayer and be financially dependent on himWhether you are under 18 or under 25.

However, regarding residence, there is an exception. The taxpayer may continue deducting for his son even if he is residing outside the family home due to studies. In any case, in order to qualify for the deduction, the condition that the child financially dependent on the taxpayer.

On the other hand, to be able to deduct for a under 25 years oldthe Tax Agency specifies that the descendant You cannot have obtained income of more than 8,000 euros and you must not have submitted the Income Statement on their own with income over 1,800 euros, excluding exempt income.

Finally, it is also possible to deduct for the Children over 25 years of age who prove a disability greater than 33%who live with the taxpayer and who meet the income requirements mentioned in the previous paragraph.