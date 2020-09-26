The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have reached all levels including the price of gold. This has been increased in recent months has been increasing until reaching its All-time high: more than $ 2,000 an ounce. Its price, however, is very volatile and varies greatly throughout the same day.

However, this rise in prices was not accompanied by an increase in mining activity, because the measures adopted by the coronavirus stopped the extractions. Last year, according to World Gold Council, the production was 3,531 tons, 1% less than in 2018 and the first drop in production since 2008.

“Although supply growth from mines may slow or fall slightly over the next few years, as existing reserves and resources are depleted Big discoveries are becoming less frequent, we think it is a bit premature to suggest that world production has already peaked“said Hannah Brandstaetter, spokeswoman for the council.

How much gold is left to extract?

According to data from United States Geological Survey (USGS), in the world are close to 54,000 tons of gold to be extracted. To put this scandalous figure into context, it is estimated that throughout history some 197,000 tons of this element have already been extracted. Of these, two-thirds have been extracted since 1950. Therefore, about 20% still remains to be extracted.

To calculate the amount of gold that remains in the subsoil, mining companies make use of two formulas: reserves, which are the gold that is profitable to extract at the current price of the metal, and resources, which is all the gold that could be profitable to extract after an exploration process at a price level higher than the current one.

It is, however, estimates that may vary due to the use of new technologies that allow to extract the gold from reserves that until now were not profitable. He Big Data, or artificial intelligence they can help you.

Main sources of gold

The main source of extraction of this raw material is in the Witwatersrand Basin, South Africa. From here it has been extracted near the 30% of the more than 197,000 tons till the date.

Others of great importance are those of Mponeng, in South Africa and the deepest in the world, those of Super Pit and Boddington in Australia, that of Grasberg in Indonesia, or several located in the state of Nevada, in the United States.

Main gold producing countries Tons China 383.2 Russia 329.5 Australia 325.1 U.S 200.2 Canada 182.9 Peru 143.3 Ghana 142.2 South Africa 118.2 Mexico 111.4 Brazil 106.9 * Data: World Gold Council

The problem is that, although new mines are still found, discoveries are increasingly rare and most of the production belongs to the older mines.

Ross Norman of Metals Daily, points to another of the great problems: large, lower-cost mines are close to being exhaustedwhile those of China, which are smaller, have higher extraction costs. Of the regions that remain to be exploited, most promising are in West African countries, although they are unstable areas from the geopolitical point of view.