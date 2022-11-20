FIFA disclosed its earnings on Sunday to officials from its more than 200 members.

This amount increases by $1 billion over the proceeds of the previous edition of the World Cup, which was held in Russia in 2018.

And increased revenues thanks to commercial deals concluded with the host country of the World Cup. Qatar Energy Company joined the list of first class sponsors. New tier 3 sponsors include Qatar National Bank and telecom company Ooredoo.

Most of the broadcast deals for the 2022 World Cup were concluded in 2011 during Joseph Blatter’s presidency of FIFA, in bilateral deals that included the Russian and Qatar championships.