The two former world champions will be at the start of the sixth stage of the Cup Series on March 26 in Texas. On this track Kimi took the last victory of his career, but Jenson warns: “I don’t race just for fun”

Federico Mariani

Two former stars of the F1 to assault the planet Nascar. Kimi Raikkonen And Jenson Button they have chosen the most famous championship in the United States to return to the track in 2023. On Wednesday 8 March, the Finn announced his intention to compete again on American tracks via social media. A choice shared by the English after 24 hours, thus re-proposing a challenge that had been missing on the most prestigious circuits for six years. In fact, it was since the 2017 Monaco GP that the two had not met on the track. The double return is set for March 26, in Texas.

HERE’S KIMI AGAIN — For Raikkonen, F1 world champion in 2007 with Ferrari, this is the third adventure in Nascar. The very first appearance in 2011, followed eleven years later by participation in Watkins Glen. Now the Finn will take part in the sixth stage of the Cup Series at the wheel of one Chevolet Camaro ZL1 Trackhouse Racing and the track will be particularly favourable: on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Raikkonen achieved the last of 21 F1 victories in 2018. On that occasion, driving for Ferrari, he beat Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. A year ago, Kimi was forced to retire, but this time he has the experience and knowledge of the track on his side. Elements not to be underestimated.

JENSON DEBUT — Button, on the other hand, will be making his absolute debut in Nascar. His agenda includes three appearances in this championship: after his debut in Texas, here is the Chicago Street Race on July 2 before the August 13 stop at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The Briton, king of F1 in 2009 at the wheel of Brawn GP, ​​will drive the number 15 Ford Mustang for the Rick Ware Racing team sponsored by Mobil1. Jenson enthusiastic: "Away from F1 has given me the opportunity to test different series that have excited me. I raced Super GT in Japan. I raced at Le Mans. I went off-roading because that was another skill to learn. I'm excited about this new challenge, and when I jump into something, I'm 100% into it. I don't do it just for fun." Clear message for everyone, starting with Raikkonen.