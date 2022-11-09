Sharjah (Union)

Media Sheikha Al-Mutairi raised questions about the presence of cartoons in children’s books, and directed a number of questions to guests about the world’s need for more cartoon books, and how the cartoons in the pages of books, in their form, rhythm, talk and dialogue with us, open new areas in life.

This came in a cultural symposium during the activities of the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair, which hosted American writer and artist Lincoln Pierce, cartoonist and author of the Big Nate comic book series, and Emirati writer and artist Fatima Al Ameri.

Speaking about the ability of drawings to convey the idea of ​​the book and words to the reader, the American writer and artist Lincoln Pierce pointed out the need to practice writing because words come first and the writer must train himself to write because the image is less important than the word, and the writer can write an excellent story if he succeeds By creating attractive characters, smooth and clear dialogue, even if the cartoons are not very beautiful, but if the text is poor, the reader will refrain from reading the book even if its drawings are beautiful, because it completes the story that the author wants to write.

He said: “My relationship with cartoon characters began during my childhood, as I loved the cartoons (comics) in the daily newspapers, which are very small stories told in some columns, and the characters were limited in the stories, and the more I read, the more I got to know the aspects and details of the characters, and the forms of narration. I realized that a good story would appeal to readers, whether in a thousand pages or in a few columns, and that the only thing that limited a writer was his imagination, and when I started teaching myself to write comics, practice helped me develop characters.”

He added: “I learned the phrase (the hesitant reader) when I started writing novels for young adults, and I discovered that boys are more reluctant to read than girls, and in fact they are better readers than boys. Drawings into stories, because reading picture books paves the way for the hesitant reader and motivates him to read longer stories and bigger books.”

The first gate

For her part, Emirati writer and artist Fatima Al Ameri confirmed that the book cover is the first gateway through which we enter the book, and that drawing plays a major role in attracting the reader’s attention, as we find in the cover a certain image or shape that attracts the attention of people who tend to visual narratives and attracts them to the image because it It includes a set of elements that make the drawings talk and the characters talk, the cover is the voice that calls the reader, and the graphics inside the pages sometimes translate the text exactly as it is, and sometimes add hidden things that give an additional character to the text, as if it is a story behind the text in which the painter interacts with the writer to embody the interaction of the text with Image.

She noted the success of the experience of involving the child in the book industry, where the book is presented to the child before its release, to measure the impact of a particular book on the child and to foresee the extent of its impact on the peers of this child, because children are creative beings that help stir the imagination, and give the writer a different angle from the idea he discusses in his writings.