According to information shared by the financial media Forbes, each The American athlete who wins the gold medal at these Olympic Games will receive a bonus of US$37,500 by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).
The USOPC also provides US$22,500 for the silver medal and US$15,000 for the bronze, in addition to various Grants and benefits for award-winning athletes at the Olympic Games.
While prize money may be a cause for celebration for many athletes, the United States is far from the countries that significantly reward their athletes. Other countries offer motivations beyond money, such as Poland, where Each medalist who wins gold will receivein addition to the sum of US$82,000, A panel of “talented and respected” Polish artistsan investment grade diamond and a holiday voucher for two from a renowned travel agency.
Countries that pay their athletes the most for gold medals at the Olympic Games
In the article published by the aforementioned media it is determined that the following Countries pay their athletes the most for gold medals at the Olympic Games:
- Hong Kong: US$768,000
- Israel: US$275,000
- Serbia: US$218,000
- Malaysia: US$214,000
- Italy: US$196,000
- Lithuania: US$182,000
- Moldova: US$171,000
- Latvia: US$155,000
- Hungary: US$154,000
- Bulgaria: US$139,000
- Ukraine: US$125,000
- Kosovo: US$120,000
- Estonia: US$109,000
- Czech Republic: US$103,000
- Spain: US$102,000
