Glory is the ultimate goal of the Olympics, but money serves as an additional motivation that can help the careers of Olympic athletes whose sports do not have the economic rewards of the most popular ones. In that sense, for American basketball players, the sum may not make a huge difference, but For other athletes it is a huge boost in their careers..

According to information shared by the financial media Forbes, each The American athlete who wins the gold medal at these Olympic Games will receive a bonus of US$37,500 by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

The USOPC also provides US$22,500 for the silver medal and US$15,000 for the bronze, in addition to various Grants and benefits for award-winning athletes at the Olympic Games.

While prize money may be a cause for celebration for many athletes, the United States is far from the countries that significantly reward their athletes. Other countries offer motivations beyond money, such as Poland, where Each medalist who wins gold will receivein addition to the sum of US$82,000, A panel of “talented and respected” Polish artistsan investment grade diamond and a holiday voucher for two from a renowned travel agency.

Countries that pay their athletes the most for gold medals at the Olympic Games

In the article published by the aforementioned media it is determined that the following Countries pay their athletes the most for gold medals at the Olympic Games: