The illusion of the Christmas Lottery starts in summer. It is precisely in the summer season when the tenth sale campaign kicks off and obtains a good collection from those who want to try their luck in their holiday destination. What if El Gordo plays in the place where I have always spent the summer? This is precisely the central axis of the announcement that came to light a few weeks ago.

It is already quite a tradition to acquire a ticket for the Extraordinary Christmas Draw as a souvenir, especially if they are purchased in such emblematic enclaves as Doña Manolita, where many queue regardless of what the mercury marks. During the long wait in the vicinity, there are those who take the opportunity to locate a Christmas Lottery number and check which of all those they wish to include in their collection is sold in that administration.

The sale price remains intact (20 euros), as do the prizes inserted in the big drum. Likewise, the sum that the Treasury pocket of each winner does not change in this edition of the Christmas Lottery.

Prize Taxes



The hand of the treasury does not go through all the prizes, only the largest. Those that do not exceed 40,000 euros will be left out of the 20% withholding. This percentage will be applied to the tickets awarded with an amount that exceeds this figure. It must be taken into account that withholding is applied only to the part of the prize that is taxed, that is, on the amount that exceeds 40,000 euros. For example, a ticket with a prize of 50,000 euros will only see the offense applied to 10,000 euros. In this way, the real prize of each category would be as follows:

– El Gordo (first prize): Each successful ticket is endowed with 400,000 euros, of which the Treasury retains a total of 72,000 euros. Thus, the real prize drops to 328,000 euros.

– Second prize: These five figures are graced with 125,000 euros for the tenth. The treasury collects 17,000 euros from this amount, so the winners will pocket 108,000 euros after completing all the procedures.

– Third prize: The tenth winners have a prize of 50,000 euros. By overcoming the barrier of 40,000 euros, the Treasury also takes a part. On this occasion, only 10,000 euros will be taxed, so by applying 20%, ticket holders will deposit 48,000 euros into their accounts.

– Fourth prize: The winners of this tenth will enter 20,000 euros in full, since this prize does not exceed the threshold set by the Tax Agency.

– Fifth prize: Each ticket is endowed with an amount of 6,000 euros. An amount that does not go through the treasury and is charged in full.

– Pedrea: The thousand euros that the children of San Ildefonso sing every time they take out a ball are for the series. This means that each correct tenth receives 100 euros. As it is a smaller prize, it is collected in the administration itself and is not taxed by the Treasury.

How is the Tax Agency paid?



The winners should not worry about paying the Treasury their part of the prize. Before the amount lands in the beneficiary bank accounts, the Tax Agency withholds the amount. In this way, the bank will only enter the amount that belongs to the user based on the prize won in the Extraordinary Christmas Draw.