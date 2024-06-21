Technology lovers in Mexico have one more reason to get excited this June, as the impressive Sony Xperia 1 V is available at an exclusive price on Amazon, since It can be purchased for only $20,054 pesos. This special offer represents a significant saving compared to its introductory price.

He Sony Xperia 1Vpart of Sony Corporation’s prestigious line of smartphones, is known for its elegant design and high-quality camera section.

The screen is 6.5 inches with an aspect ratio of 21:9, used in cinema, and a 4K HDR resolution (3,840×1,644) with a frequency of 120Hz refresh. This panel ensures outstanding image quality, ideal for consuming multimedia content with maximum clarity and fluidity.

What really distinguishes the Xperia 1 V is its advanced camera system. Equipped with four high-quality lenses, the device includes a 24mm wide angle with a Exmor T sensor, a 16mm ultra-wide angle and a telephoto lens with true optical zoom covering focal lengths of 85 and 125mm. This configuration allows video recording in 4K HDR resolution at 120 frames per second, offering an unmatched cinematic experience.

The Xperia 1 V’s camera technology is not based solely on megapixels, but on artificial intelligence processing that provides exceptional results, similar to those of a professional camera. This development is possible thanks to the collaboration with the engineers of the Sony Alpha series, recognized for its advanced technology in the photographic sector.

In terms of durability, the Xperia 1 V is no slouch. It has IPX5/IPX8 certification, making it water resistant, and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both the front and back, ensuring superior resistance to bumps and scratches.

The Sony Xperia 1 V is usually found in the high range with an approximate price of 1,399 euros, equivalent to just over 25,000 pesos. However, for a limited time and exclusively on Amazon Mexico, users can purchase it for only $20,054 pesos.