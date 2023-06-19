How much does the signing of Joselu to Real Madrid cost?

Real Madrid officially announced the hiring of Joselu Mato to strengthen its attack line, who trained at the Merengue club returns home eleven years later, after a season in which he scored 17 goals last season.

At 33 years old, Joselu will arrive for free at Real Madrid. The Galician footballer born in Stuttgart had a release clause in his contract if Espanyol were relegated to the Second Division.

As this was what happened, the striker can go on loan for a season to the club he wants, as long as the destination team takes over his file. In addition, Real Madrid will have a non-mandatory purchase option on Joselu.

His salary has not been revealed, but some information suggests that his salary would have been reduced to play for Real Madrid. As for the number, it is very possible that Joselu will wear number 9 next season. This is the only free number along with 14 and 25.

Joselu played two seasons in the Real Madrid academy (in his first year he was loaned to Celta, the team he came from), he has gone through eight teams since his departure in 2012 from the white team: Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hannover 96, Stoke City, Deportivo de La Coruña, Newcastle, Deportivo Alavés and Espanyol.

His official presentation as a player will be this Tuesday, June 20, at Real Madrid City.