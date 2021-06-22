Everything seems to indicate that the player Ignacio Rivero will not continue in the team of the Blue Cross Machine. And it is that after having been one of the most important pillars for obtaining the ninth star, now, his loan has concluded, so he must report as soon as possible in Xolos de Tijuana, the team that owns his letter. But, what is the value of the footballer in the leg market?
One of the main obstacles to Blue Cross It has been not being able to disburse the amount requested by the border squad. According to the portal of Transfermarkt, the value of Nacho Rivero is 3.5 million dollars, money that Xolos has increased by requesting $ 7 million by the charrúa element.
Blue Cross He has sought to lower the requested amount, however, the Tijuana high command is only looking for the definitive purchase, and if the signing is not given, they would be looking for a new team that is interested in his services and that does pay what the player shoots .
The love of celestial fans for Ignacio Rivero It has reached such a point that the now sports commentator ‘Tito’ Villa, has decided to make a cooperation with the faithful public so that they can collect the 7 million dollars to sign him.
“Good morning, band !!! Let’s see … how is Nacho Rivero’s theme ??? Where do we start to deposit ??? Who is signing up ???”, said the ex-footballer on his official Twitter account.
That is how Ignacio Rivero It is increasingly far from continuing to be part of Cruz Azul. The exorbitant amount in which Xolos de Tijuana has valued it makes it unthinkable to be able to negotiate it. Although they are the current champions, the Machine is not going through a good economic moment, so it would be shedding one of its most important men from the last tournament.
