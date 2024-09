From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/17/2024 – 5:00

The top prize for the 2,775th Mega-Sena draw, which will be held on Tuesday, the 17th, has accumulated and is estimated at R$82 million. If someone correctly guesses all six numbers, how much would the fortune yield in financial investments?

​At the request of the site This is MoneyFábio Murad, partner at Ipê Avaliações, carried out a simulation showing how much the jackpot would yield per month if the prize money were applied in full to investments such as savings accounts, CDBs, funds or Treasury Direct.

How much does R$82 million per month yield?

In savings, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the fortune would yield R$471.9 thousand per month to the lucky winner. In a pre-fixed CDB with 13.35% per year, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$667 thousand. See the table below:

As can be seen in the simulation, the R$82 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor approximately R$610.9 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, as is savings. If invested in the DI Fund at 100% of the CDI, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$526.1 thousand per month.

A CDB with 110% of the CDI would yield R$578.7 thousand per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of approximately R$631.3 thousand per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the prize would yield something around R$577.1 thousand per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury with maturity in 2031, the jackpot would have a profitability of R$568 thousand per month.

How to play?

Bets can be placed until 7 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa.

All competitions are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on the YouTube Box.