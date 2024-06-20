From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/20/2024 – 5:00

The main prize of the 2,739th Mega-Sena contest, which will be drawn this Thursday, the 20th, is accumulated and estimated at R$60 million. If someone hits the six tens alone and invests all the money to live off income, how much would the jackpot give in return per month?

At the request of This is MoneyAndré Colares, CEO of Smart House Investments, did a simulation showing how much the prize would give in monthly income if it were fully invested in savings, CDB, LCI and LCA, DI fund and Tesouro Direto.

How much does the R$60 million yield per month?

In savings, the most conservative and popular type of investment in the country, the prize would yield R$361,700 a month for the lucky person. On the other hand, at a Pre-Fixed CDB of 13.35% per year, it would give a monthly income of R$488.1 thousand. See table below:

As you can see in the simulation, the R$60 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor around R$447 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, just like savings. If invested in a DI Fund 100% of the CDI, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$385 thousand per month.

A CDB 110% of the CDI would return around R$423.5 thousand per month. A CDB 120% of the CDI would yield a return of around R$462 thousand per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury Direct (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the premium would yield something around R$383.6 thousand per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury due in 2031, the jackpot would have a return of R$415.6 thousand per month.

Bets on Mega-Sena can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw at lotteries across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and on the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six tens from 1 to 60. It is worth mentioning that the chance of success for a bet with six tens is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Federal Economic.

All competitions are broadcast from 8pm on the CAIXA channel on YouTube.