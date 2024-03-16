Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/bruno/ 03/16/2024 – 9:50

Mega-Sena draws this Saturday (16) a prize estimated at R$58 million. How much would this money yield per month if it were invested in savings or the CDI?

A common option for those who are new to the world of investments, have little knowledge and have a more conservative profile, is to consider savings as an alternative. But is this the best option? According to Fabio Murad, partner at Ipê Investimentos, the lucky person who receives the jackpot alone and applies it to their savings account will have an income of R$328,000 per month.

The consultant calculated other alternatives:

If, after getting the six numbers right, the winner invests 100% of the CDI in a DI Fund, he or she will receive an income of R$397,700 per month. The expert also pointed out two other options with even higher incomes. The LCI/LCA 90% of the CDI would increase the lucky person's account by R$461.8 thousand per month. If you invest 120% of the CDI in a CDB, then the winner can enjoy life earning R$477.2 thousand every month.

For those who are excited about having one of these monthly incomes, you have until 7pm this Saturday (16th) to participate in the draw. You need to place a bet of six to 20 numbers at Caixa-accredited lotteries, or on the bank's special lottery website.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six tens from 1 to 60. It is worth mentioning that the chance of success for a bet with six tens is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Federal Economic.