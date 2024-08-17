From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/17/2024 – 5:00

The Mega-Sena jackpot has accumulated again and the estimate for the 2,763rd draw, which will be held this Saturday, the 17th, has risen to R$55 million. If someone correctly guesses all six numbers, how much would this fortune yield per month in financial investments?

At the request of the site This is MoneyAlex Andrade, CEO of Swiss Capital, carried out a simulation showing how much the jackpot would return per month if invested entirely in Savings, CDB, funds or Treasury Direct?

How much does R$55 million per month yield?

In savings accounts, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the jackpot would yield R$331,500 per month to the lucky winner. On the other hand, in a fixed-rate CDB with 13.35% per year, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$447,400. See the table below:

As can be seen in the simulation, the R$55 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor approximately R$409.8 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, as is savings. If invested in the DI Fund at 100% of the CDI, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$352.9 thousand per month.

A CDB with 110% of the CDI would yield R$388.2 thousand per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of approximately R$423.5 thousand per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury bond (with liquidity for 2027), the prize money would yield around R$351.6 thousand per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury bond with maturity in 2031, the prize money would yield a monthly return of R$3,810 thousand.

How to play?

Bets can be placed until 7 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on Caixa’s YouTube channel.