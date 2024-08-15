From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/15/2024 – 5:00

The Mega-Sena jackpot has accumulated again and the estimate for the 2,762nd contest, which will be drawn this Thursday, the 15th, has risen to R$50 million. If a lucky winner takes home the jackpot, how much would this amount yield if invested in savings accounts, CDBs, funds or Treasury Direct?

At the request of the site This is MoneyAndré Colares, CEO of Smart House Investments, carried out a simulation showing how much the prize would yield per month in various financial investments.

How much does R$50 million per month yield?

In savings accounts, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the jackpot would yield R$301.4 thousand per month to the lucky winner. On the other hand, in a fixed-rate CDB with 13.35% per year, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$406.7 thousand. See the table below:

As can be seen in the simulation, the R$50 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor approximately R$372.5 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, as is savings. If invested in the DI Fund at 100% of the CDI, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$320.8 thousand per month.

A CDB with 100% of the CDI would yield R$352.9 thousand per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of approximately R$384.9 thousand per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the prize would yield something around R$319.6 thousand per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury with maturity in 2031, the jackpot would have a profitability of R$346.4 thousand per month.

How to play?

Bets can be placed until 7 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on Caixa’s YouTube channel.