darlanlvarengai darlanlvarenga – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/darlanlvarenga/ 07/13/2024 – 5:00

The Mega-Sena jackpot, which will be drawn this Saturday, the 12th, has accumulated and is estimated at R$15 million. If someone correctly guesses all six numbers, how much would the lucky winner earn per month?

At the request of the site This is MoneyAlex Andrade, CEO of Swiss Capital, made a simulation showing how much the prize would yield per month, if the winner decided to invest the entire amount in financial investments such as savings, CDB, LCI and LCA, DI fund and Tesouro Direto.

How much does R$15 million yield per month?

In savings accounts, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the prize would yield R$90.4 thousand per month to the lucky winner. In a pre-fixed CDB with 13.35% per year, it would yield a monthly return of R$122 thousand. See the table below:

As you can see in the simulation, the R$15 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor approximately R$111.7 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, as is savings.

If invested in a DI Fund at 100% of the CDI, the premium would generate a monthly income of R$96.2 thousand.

A CDB with 110% of the CDI would yield a return of around R$105.8 thousand per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of around R$115.5 thousand per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the prize would yield something around R$95.9 thousand. In the pre-fixed Treasury with maturity in 2031, the jackpot would have a monthly return of R$103.9 thousand.

How to play

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal Caixa Lotteries and in the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on Caixa’s channel on YouTube.