From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/25/2024 – 15:04

The main Mega-Sena prize has accumulated again, and the estimate for contest 2,705, which will be held next Tuesday, the 26th, has risen to R$120 million. But, after all, how much does this value yield if invested in financial products such as Savings, CDI, LCI and LCA, DI Fund, CDB and pre-fixed CDB?

+Mega-Sena accumulates and prize now goes to R$ 120 million

At the request of Istoé Dinheiro, Multiplike's investment specialist, Peterson Rizzo, carried out a simulation showing how much an investment of the full value of the prize yields, considering the basic interest rate (Selic) of 10.75% per year.

The results indicate that savings would achieve the lowest return, both in the short and long term: in one month, the investment would yield R$679.2 thousand per month for the lucky person.

On the other hand, the type of investment that would yield the most premium value is the CDB with 120% of the CDI. According to Rizzo, in this type of contribution, the gross prize of the Mega-Sena to be drawn this Tuesday would generate a mental income of R$ 987.4 thousand.

Check the Mega-Sena prize yields in different financial products:

As can be seen in the simulation, the R$ 120 million drawn by Mega-Sena, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor around R$ 955.5 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, just like savings. If 100% of the CDI were contributed to the DI Fund, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$822.8 thousand per month.