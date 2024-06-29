From the editorial teami From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/29/2024 – 6:00

The Mega-Sena jackpot has accumulated again and the estimate for the 2,743rd contest, which will be drawn this Saturday, the 29th, has risen to R$110 million. If someone correctly guesses all six numbers, how much would this jackpot yield per month if invested in financial investments such as savings accounts, CDBs, LCIs and LCAs, DI funds and Tesouro Direto?

At the request of This is MoneyAndré Colares, CEO of Smart House Investments, carried out a simulation showing how much the prize would yield per month today, if invested entirely in financial applications.

How much does R$110 million earn per month?

In savings accounts, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the prize would yield R$663,000 per month to the lucky winner. On the other hand, in a fixed-rate CDB with 13.35% per year, it would yield a monthly return of R$894,900. See the table below:

As you can see in the simulation, the R$110 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor around R$819.6 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, just like savings. If invested in a DI Fund 100% of the CDI, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$705.8 thousand per month.

A CDB with 110% of the CDI would yield a return of approximately R$776.4 thousand per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of approximately R$846.9 thousand per month.

In the direct pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the premium would yield something around R$703.2 thousand per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury due in 2031, the jackpot would have a return of R$762 thousand per month.

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and in the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on the CAIXA channel on YouTube.