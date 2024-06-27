From the editorsi From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/27/2024 – 5:45

The Mega-Sena main prize has accumulated again and the estimate for contest 2,742, which will be drawn this Thursday, 27th, is a whopping R$100 million. But, after all, how much does this value yield if invested in financial investments such as Savings, CDI, LCI and LCA, DI Fund, CDB and pre-fixed CDB?

At the request of This is MoneyAlex Andrade, CEO of Swiss Capital, carried out a simulation showing how much the full value of the premium in the main investments yields per month, considering the basic interest rate (Selic) at 10.5% per year.

How much does R$100 million per month yield?

In savings, the most conservative and popular type of investment in the country, the jackpot would yield R$602,800 a month for the lucky person. On the other hand, at a Pre-Fixed CDB of 13.35% per year, the premium would generate a monthly income of R$813.5 thousand. See table below:

As you can see in the simulation, the R$100 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor around R$745.1 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, just like savings. If invested in a DI Fund 100% of the CDI, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$641.6 thousand per month.

A CDB 110% of the CDI would return around R$705.8 thousand per month. A CDB 120% of the CDI would return around R$769,900 per month.

In the direct pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the premium would yield something around R$639.3 thousand per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury due in 2031, the jackpot would have a return of R$692.7 thousand per month.

Odds

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six tens from 1 to 60. Caixa jackpots have a minimum price of R$15, however, each bet cannot be less than R$6.

It is worth mentioning that the chance of success for a bet with six tens is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and on the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for bank customers.

