José María Álvarez-Pallete He will cease to be president of Telefónica in an extraordinary council that will be held this Saturday, as sources familiar with the entity have confirmed to ABC. The departure of the current CEO of the operator has been driven by new shareholders such as the State Company of Industrial Participations (SEPI), dependent on the Ministry of Finance and which currently owns 10% of the shares, and the Saudis of STC.

The replacement of Álvarez-Pallete was an operation that had been anticipated since the end of 2023, when the arrival of the Saudis from STC and, shortly after, that the State was going to return to the shareholding with the purchase of 10% of the company. However, this is not the only movement that is expected to occur in the board of directors.

The name that has begun to be heard to occupy the position of CEO is that of president of Indra, Marc Murtrawho currently heads the board of directors as well as the strategy committee and the executive committee of the company. The Executive has proposed the Catalan, close to the PSC and related to the Government of Pedro Sánchezwho was already placed in his current position in 2021 after the departure of Fernando Abril-Martorell.

Álvarez-Pallete joined the company almost nine years ago, in April 2016, when succeeded the deceased César Alierta. Until now he had had the support of large shareholders such as Criteria Caixa, although the entry of SEPI into the shareholding has precipitated his departure as president. With his departure from Telefónica, the until now CEO will receive a compensation of more than 23 million.









The millionaire salary of José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of Telefónica

The departure of José María Álvarez-Pallete from Telefónica will allow it to earn the salary of up to four years as compensation, according to the conditions of his senior management contract. A figure that amounts to around 23.5 million euros for this concept, to which are added other 12 million that he has in his pension plan. Even so, it would be expected that the figures collected in 2024 would be used, so it could vary and that would change the final amount a little.

In 2023, the president of Telefónica had won 6.32 million euros6.88% less than the 6.787 million euros it received in the previous year, according to the remuneration report that the operator published in the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in 2024.

Specifically, last year the businessman entered 1.92 million in fixed remuneration (frozen since 2013) and 3,717 million due to variables in the short term. In addition, he also obtained 518,000 euros of profit from consolidated shares or financial instruments, 132,000 euros from savings systems and 29,000 euros from “other concepts.”