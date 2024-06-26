Buy your own vehicle It is the dream of many, and if you want the best of the best then allow us to share with you a model of sedan body which has become the favorite of drivers in 2023.

To your surprise this Nissan sedan It has also been the best seller only in the first quarter of 2024, according to the report of the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) with data from Inegi, it occupies the first place in sales.

Its about Nissan Versa, a car that has even emerged as one of the most accessible in terms of its costthat is why today we bring you all the data regarding the monthly payment, the down payment and the car insurance, so that you can analyze if it is a perfect vehicle for you.

As if that were not enough, we share with you all the details of the most equipped version of this famous sedan, the Exclusive CVT has a cost in automotive market of $430,900 pesos. So you can compare, the base model costs $339,900 pesos.

How much does the most equipped version of the Nissan Versa cost in 2024. Photo: Special

Since we saw the big price difference, it is time to know what the price would be. minimum down payment for the most equipped version of the Versawith an automobile loan, it is possible that you can give $21,545 pesos.

What do you think up to this point? I would like to tell you that the maximum period of financing It would be 72 months so that you can fully pay your new vehicleNow, if we talk about the opening commission, consider a cost of $11,871 pesos.

This is how you put together your own financing plan, if you wonder how the payments per month for the Versa in its most equipped version, then consider amounts of $9,709 pesos.

Finally, you should consider choosing a Car insurance It is an essential requirement when applying for a automotive credityou can select the coverage you want and depending on the city you live in, the costs may vary.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how much an insurance company costs, below we show you the prices for the Mexico Citywith a cash payment and basic coverage.

– GNP: $13,208 MXN

– Chubb: $14,270 MXN

– Qualitas: $15,619 MXN

How much does the most equipped version of the Nissan Versa cost in 2024. Photo: Special

So now you can thoroughly analyze whether the Nissan Versa It is the perfect vehicle for you. Within your characteristics You can find: leather-covered seats, blind spot alert, armrests centered on the rear seat, 17-inch aluminum wheels with a machined finish and shark fin antenna.