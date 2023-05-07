Although Canada does not pay the monarchy directly, the country’s ties to the windsor house could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million dollars a year, according to CTV News. That’s the figure calculated by the Monarchy League of Canada for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which includes costs such as maintaining historic buildings, running the Governor General’s office, and travel expenses related to visiting members of the Royal League. royalty. The pro-monarchy group says the total represents $1.55 per Canadian.

The value of the monarchy

League President Robert Finch defends the monarchy and what it means to Canadians. For him, “for less than what a cup of coffee costs”, a solid and stable system is obtained, which makes it possible to improve the lives of ordinary Canadians, either through sponsorships, awards or helping citizens to celebrate your community. Finch also adds that hehe monarchy is an important part of Canadian history and culture..

Additional costs

However, the costs of the Canadian monarchy are not limited to the $58.7 million estimated by the League. Prince Charles’ trip to Canada in May 2022 cost at least $1.4 million. In addition, the Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, including a luxurious river-view suite that cost $6,000 a night for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife.

The Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, representative of the monarchy in the country, has also generated significant expenses. During her trip to the Middle East in March 2022, Simon and her entourage spent more than $80,000 catering and the tour cost more than $1.3 million, according to the National Post. Simon’s first official trip abroad, to a book fair in Germany in October 2021, cost taxpayers more than $700,000. In addition, there are other expenses related to the monarchy that have not yet been disclosed or are not available.

In 2022, Canadian taxpayers also funded Platinum Jubilee celebrations to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s 70th reign, including a $187,500 grant to the Monarchy League of Canada to distribute 70,000 educational booklets.

Thus, several critics argue that the Canadian monarchy is expensive and unnecessary today, especially at a time when the country faces many economic and social challenges. Furthermore, they have pointed out that money spent on the monarchy could be better used to fund initiatives that truly benefit Canadian citizens, such as education, healthcare and affordable housing.