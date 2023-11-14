He Miss Universe 2023 is just around the corner and there are just a few days left to find out who will be chosen to wear the universal crown. The international beauty pageant will take place next Saturday, November 18, in El Salvador, and the president of the organization, Anne Jakrajutatip, shared the name of the official jewelry store that made the crown for the new ambassador of the pageant.

What is the Miss Universe 2023 crown made of?

In the official profile of the miss Universe, the photograph of the luxurious crown that the new queen will wear was shared. The model is the same one that the American R’Bonney Gabriel is currently using, so that the predominant colors of the jewel are blue and silver.

In that sense, The crown is made of blue sapphires and diamonds. Both stones that make up the piece are of the highest quality. It should be noted that this crown has been handmade by Mouawad jewelry.

The handcrafted piece shows a hierarchy of sapphires of different cuts. Photo: Instagram/Mouawad

What is the cost of the Miss Universe 2023 crown?

According to one’s own Mouawad jewelry, The crown is made of 48.12 carats of diamonds and 108.44 carats of sapphires, and costs approximately US$5.3 million.

“With a design that symbolizes the dynamics at play when taking action to achieve any fundamental change, “The Miss Universe crown, by Mouawad, is made with 48.12 carats of diamonds and 108.44 carats of sapphires in a work of extraordinary craftsmanship.”they wrote on Instagram.