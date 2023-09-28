If your new goal is to have a comfortable ‘mamamobile’, but one that meets the essential safety requirements to guarantee the health of your family in the event of an accident, today we bring you the SUV with six airbags at the best price on the Mexican automotive market.

Can you imagine what brand you will see later? Don’t get lost, a few paragraphs below you will have so much cost as well as features of the family van that you will want to buy for its negligible nothings 6 air bags.

We talk about the Toyota Raize 2023, a subcompact SUV ideal to enter the segment of trucks of this type and also to move around big cities due to its size, weight and fuel consumption not so high in relation to its competitors.

Also, remember that the Japanese car brand is one of the most historically reliable. Proof of this is that his Corolla is one of the most purchased vehicles for its quality-price-durability ratio.

Features and price

If the idea of ​​bringing a 2023 Toyota Raize to your garage begins to seduce you, you should know that it has a 1.0-liter turbo 3-cylinder engine that will give you 97 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque.

This SUV can be purchased with a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic if you don’t want to complicate your life when driving, especially over short distances. Its 18 kilometers of performance per liter is a non-negligible option if you are just starting out in the segment.

Now, one of the most important sections for the area of ​​competition. Safety. The Toyota Raize 2023 has 6 airbags, ABS brakes, stability controltire pressure monitoring, front and rear sensors when parking, etc.

At least you will have the bare minimum.

The cheapest SUV with six airbags in Mexico can be purchased at the agency with a starting price of 356 thousand pesos that can reach 378 thousand in the most equipped versions. Its three models, in addition to the price, vary in equipment and customization.

◉ XLE MT: 356,000 pesos

◉ XLE CVT: 372.00 pesos

◉ XLE CVT Bi-Tone: 378,000 pesos