The chaos of the blue ticks on Twitter has begun and Elon Musk enjoys “giving it” to those who criticized him and to the deceased. But how much does it cost him to get it?

Twitter has officially descended into chaos since Elon Musk’s decision to start a monetize on the blue tick has become effective in the last few hours. And the situation is destined to precipitate further in the coming weeks given that in the face of costs that are not always accessible for the blue check, misunderstandings and inconvenience will be created.

Since its inception, the 140-character social network had decided to assign the so-called blue check to celebrities, notable personalities and organisations to allow recognition at a glance between official accounts and the rest of the users. The assignment of the blue check was at the discretion of the social network, increasingly used as a rapid communication and dissemination tool real-time news.

Musk's revolution — Elon Musk, owner and CEO of Twitter since last October, had announced a real revolution by introducing the paid blue check for anyone. A few hours ago the new move was taken: to remove the blue check from all those accounts that had obtained it because they were considered officials of celebrities, authoritative personalities and organizations of various kinds.

Overnight Musk cleaned up, putting all or almost all Twitter users at the same level. Almost all, because the billionaire has decided to “grant” the famous blue check free of charge to artists and celebrities who had criticized him publicly, demonstrating their intention not to give in to the monthly or annual payment of the Twitter Blue service, from Stephen King to LeBron James.

how much does it cost to get a blue check on twitter? — Italian users who want to subscribe to the Twitter Blu service have to spend 9.76 euros per month if they choose to subscribe via the web, while those who prefer to subscribe from their smartphone using the app for iOS or Android must spend 11 euros per month. The annual option, on the other hand, ranges from 102.48 euros to 114.99 euros depending on the device from which you subscribe to Twitter Blue.

1,159 euros per month for Organizations — The expense that organizations have to bear is decidedly higher to obtain the blue check and be recognized in the chaos of fake accounts that proliferate on Twitter. By Verified Organizations, the company led by Elon Musk means all the corporate entities present on Twitter: for these, the monthly subscription to Twitter Blu starts from 1,159 euros per month, while for each additional account for employees or other company-related figures the cost is 61 euros per month.

Twitter Blue, not just a blue tick — The subscription service not only entitles you to the famous blue check, but allows you to access a series of advantages such as the possibility of edit posted tweetsthe ability to send tweets of up to 4,000 characters, theusing NFTs as profile picturescustom app icons, prioritized conversations and searches, and even fewer ads and two-factor authentication via SMS.

The blue check also for the deceased — Elon Musk is having a lot of fun these days, "giving away" Twitter Blue to celebrities who haven't requested it. In addition to the aforementioned who had railed against the billionaire's decision to charge users, Elon Musk in these hours has decided to grant the blue check to deceased accounts such as those of Kobe Bryant, Norm MacDonald, Anthony Bourdain, Chadwick Boseman e Michael Jackson, apparently without the permission of family members and, depending on the US state, even in contravention of laws that prohibit the use of the name of deceased personalities to advertise or promote products, as Musk is allegedly doing with Twitter Blu.