SkyShowtime is already operational in Spain and Andorra and its executive director, Monty Sarhan, tells us the keys. It is a platform that operates in Europe, although with American roots. It merges the offers of Paramount+ and Peacock, video-on-demand services from ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal, which had not yet reached our country. They do it together so as not to further saturate this market for on-demand content platforms. Although Sarhan tries to defend that our country still has a lot to move forward and change in terms of television supply. “If you think about it, the platforms streaming They have only existed for 15 years. No one would have said of conventional television 15 years after it began that there was no room for more on it. It has been growing for decades ”, he comments this Tuesday during his visit to Madrid.

He himself reveals some of the doubts regarding a catalog on a service that brings together film franchises, television classics, original series such as bose and the envoys and recovers other Spanish titles such as By H or by Bof which it will premiere its second season.

How much does it cost?

Its price is 5.99 euros per month. At the moment, it is cheaper than the most basic option on other platforms and, in principle, it will not carry ads. “Last year, when we were planning the launch in Spain, we analyzed what was happening in Europe, with inflation and the increase in the cost of living. That’s why we think price is a really important issue. Our philosophy is that entertainment should not cost the viewer a fortune, ”he comments.

Anyone who signs up for SkyShowtime before April 25 will be able to enjoy an offer: a 50% discount forever. That means that, for now, it will cost 2.99 euros per month. Although that does not mean that this figure will be maintained forever. If the price goes up in the future, half of that new figure will be paid.

What can we find in your catalogue?

Basically, the fusion of the catalogs of major brands in the industry: Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount +, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock. Natalia Marcos has prepared a practical guide that analyzes the use of its interface and its content in the newsletter Television weekly. Sarhan himself highlights the universe around the western yellowstone and its derivatives, in which Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren participate, among others. He also mentions Tulsa Kingabout a mobster played by Silvester Stallone.

“We bring the best of Hollywood and the best of local content at the same time,” argues the executive director of the company. Because, in addition to its own titles born from this conglomerate, SkyShowtime has already released an original title, bose. “We ask the Spanish production companies that work with us to present us with authentic, solid and relevant stories for the audience in the country. Representation is important. We want all SkyShowtime viewers to feel identified with the stories and to see characters who look like them,” he announces. Another own title in Spanish that will be released soon is the envoysby Juan José Campanella with Miguel Ángel Silvestre in front.

The platform has decided to rescue some of the original titles that HBO Max Spain removed from its own catalog a few months ago. stand out By H or by Bwhich already has a second season pending release; everything else and Foodie Love, which at the moment only arrive with chapters already broadcast. “We believe in good stories and these are it”, comments Sarhan, who does not close the doors to formats that have already conquered other catalogues, such as reality television and documentary.

Monty Sarhan, CEO of SkyShowtime, in an image provided by the company. MACIEJ STANKIEWICZ

What shared account policy do you have?

SkyShowtime allows seamless personal account sharing on up to three simultaneous devices. Each account will be able to create up to five different user profiles. But Sarhan always talks about sharing an account “within the same family unit and within the same household”, so not doing it and sharing it with strangers or friends or relatives who live in other places can lead to problems in the future, as it has happened recently with Netflix.

Series released suddenly or by chapters?

“We believe that the weekly broadcast of the series generates more conversation, arouses greater interest, attracts more audiences and grows a community of followers,” says the head of SkyShowtime. For example, the six episodes of bose They will be released one by one after the double chapter on this Friday, March 3. “We don’t want to lose that magic, experiencing something at a time and sharing it with your friends. It is something that he does not give you bingewatching —consume the content at once—”, he argues. It will change, she points out, the way of launching them. Sometimes the first two chapters will be released at once, as has happened with the singer’s biography, and sometimes not. It will be based on what suits each content best.

