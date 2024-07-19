The America Cup It was an opportunity for all the players who wanted to show their talent to the world. Without a doubt, the team that took the most advantage of the tournament was the Colombian team, which dazzled with its team play and stood out for the individual skills of many of its players.

Among those who stood out for their way of playing and their performance on the field with and without the ball, is Richard Rios. The Colombian showed fans his ability on the Colombian wing. The dribbles he inherited from his past in futsal and his intelligence in the game allowed him to collect sighs from several clubs in Europe in countries such as England and Italy, but his current team will not let him go so easily.

How much does Richard Rios cost?

The Colombian is currently a player for Palmeiras in the Brazilian league. At that club, he is a starter and makes a difference due to his qualities that allow him to compete at the highest level in Rio de Janeiro football. Due to this opportunity and the interest in having Ríos in Europe, The Brazilian club is reportedly asking for a minimum of 30 million euros for his signing according to the Italian media Planet Milan.

Richard Rios Photo:AFP

The Colombian’s value increased thanks to the great role he played in Néstor Lorenzo’s plans with the Colombian National Team in the great Copa América that the national team played. Before this, it was estimated that the Antioquian was worth 10 million euros (transfer market) and Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte said the price was set at 20 million, which ended up increasing due to interest.

Richard Rios’ suitors

The Colombian is wanted from all sides. On the one hand, Palmeiras would look to retain him or sell him at a high market value and some in Europe are seriously asking about him. Milan, Roma, Fiorentina and Juventus are the Italian teams that would have his name in the mix for the new season.

Richard Rios (left) Photo:Getty Images via AFP

But the English would also be considering their arrival, Evertonwhich already had the presence of Colombians with James Rodríguez and Yerry Mina, would be the latest suitor to join Ríos’ long list this season. Fulham and the legendary Manchester United They would be the others who are looking for the revelation of the Copa América.

For now, there is nothing concrete apart from the intention. The player is on vacation and waiting to decide his future in football, which, it seems, will change for the better.