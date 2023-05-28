A group of parishioners pray at a community center in Osorno. Fernando Lavoz (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The failure of the Chilean center-left list in the election of constituent councillors, where none of its 70 candidates were elected, also implied the defeat of the Christian Democratic Party (DC). The political formation with the most adherents in Chile since the mid-20th century obtained just 3.7% of the votes. The lack of echo of his speech based on the values ​​of Social Christianity and the strong support of the municipalities with an evangelical concentration for the Republican Party, of the extreme right, have opened the debate on how much the creed matters when it comes to voting in a country where almost half of the population, 48%, consider their religious identity very important (UC Bicentennial Survey, 2023).

The researcher at the Faculty of Government of the University of Chile Isabel Castillo explains that, as the gender, sexual diversity, and abortion agendas have advanced, a group of believers has “politicized their religious identity” to organize themselves against these “threats ”. The political scientist specialized in religion rules out that the bulk of believers decide their vote based on their faith, but she does see that there is a disgruntled electorate that is looking for a place to express itself and that a part has been captured by the Republican Party, founded in 2019 by José Antonio Kast. In the May 7 elections, he became the main political force in the country, appealing to authority, traditions and defending conservative positions such as the rejection of abortion and same-sex marriage.

In an interview in EL PAIS, Noam Titelman, an academic from Boric’s Broad Front, postulated that one of the reasons why he swept Republicans was because Chilean progressivism had abandoned the popular subject of Christian identity. “The Christian Democracy bet on a revival of the identity of the center, when in reality the environment was much more propitious to show its social Christian identity. In this sense, the Chilean Christian Democracy has an opportunity”, he maintained.

Castillo, a researcher at the Center for the Study of Conflict and Social Cohesion, does not agree with this approach, but acknowledges that there is a sector that is conservative in terms of values ​​and favorable to the redistribution of wealth that is not busy. “The DC reflects well the secularization patterns of Chilean society. In the 90s she was relatively conservative, but she ended up supporting many gender agendas and her identity has been blurred, ”she says. “What had been the DC or even the Christian Left Party (dissolved in 2018) is obviously weakened by the institutional crisis of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church,” she adds.

In Chile, 48% declare themselves Catholic, 17% Evangelical and 30% do not profess any religion, according to the Bicentennial Survey. The trend reveals that in the last decade, the flight of Catholic parishioners, largely due to sexual abuse scandals, is directly related to the rise of atheists or agnostics. Eduardo Valenzuela, director of the survey, is blunt: “The era of Christian parties has ended.” The academic from the UC Institute of Sociology and the UC School of Government affirms that trust in the church collapsed with the sexual abuse scandals and the response of the authorities. “In this scenario it has been difficult to recover credibility, especially moral,” he states, but in Chile “there has never really been a Catholic vote.”

“On more than one occasion, Catholics have elected an expressly non-believer president (without going any further, the current president Boric) and any bishop who suggested voting for such or such would be nothing more than ridiculous,” Valenzuela maintains. In the latest survey by the Center for Public Studies, CEP, of 18 institutions evaluated, universities are the ones that generate the greatest trust in people (55%) and political parties the least (4%). The Evangelical Churches appear in ninth place with 22% and followed by the Catholic Church with 21%.

The political analyst Pepe Auth explains that the DC was giving way to the secular parties of the Concertación and that the electorate was also evolving. He remembers polls on abortion on three grounds or divorce, and the majority of society, including the Catholic world, agreed. “When the difference in front of the earthly facts disappears, it stops making much sense. The DC in the eyes of its electorate does not express a moral or value superiority either. The little conservative electorate that he had lost it and he lost it to the right ”, he affirms. Regarding voters who define their vote based on their creed, Auth posits that they are an endangered species, but that evangelicals may be a little more inclined to do so. “The idea of ​​forming political action from a creed is becoming less and less efficient. Every time evangelicals have tried to form a party they have failed miserably.”

In the 2021 parliamentary elections, the Republicans agreed with the far-right Christian Conservative Party, linked to evangelical church groups. It lasted two years. Today the Christian Social Party, with a parliamentary representative, has assumed its post. Abraham Paulsen, an academic at the Catholic University’s Center for Religious Studies, believes that evangelicals have reached their peak in Chile, unless Central American migrants help them increase their percentage.

“Why don’t evangelicals take advantage of the Catholic crisis?” asks Valenzuela, from the Bicentennial survey. “Because the impact of the crisis occurs above all in the upper and middle classes where Pentecostalism does not constitute a plausible religious alternative. A middle-class evangelism is just emerging, but the bulk remains alive among the poorest ”, she assures.

Evangelicals were invisible to the political world until the eighties and the Pentecostal world was characterized by nullifying the vote, explains Paulsen. When democracy returned, they voted for what the pastor told them. The new generations, however, more educated than their ancestors, make their own decisions. The author of City and Faith: An introduction to the study of the geography of religions in Santiago de Chile (1541-2018) clarifies that the evangelical vote is diverse and that, based on his research, it is divided as follows: between the ages of 20 and 30 there are voters of the left and right, between 30 and 50 there is a distancing from the right, and in the older than 50 the conservative vote is concentrated.

“The evangelical voter is very attentive to the testimony. For the same reason, he is very permeable to populism, ”says Paulsen. 20% of Chilean evangelicals, for example, believe that an authoritarian government is preferable to a democratic one in some circumstances, according to Latinobarómetro 2020. In the Catholic world, 13%. “Evangelicals believe less in democracy than Catholics and a lower percentage of them believe that the solution to combat crime is to give more resources to the police. They are fertile ground for someone who offers a different solution to what the country is facing,” says Cristóbal Hunneus, director of the electoral analysis platform Data Science.

Auth rules out that Chilean society is facing a revival of the affiliation of the religious vote. The victory of Luis Silva, the Republican numerary who obtained 700,000 votes in the Metropolitan Region, more than all those obtained by the Socialist Party at the national level, attributes it to the discourse of a strong hand against crime. “He drew the votes that he drew despite of not going to the movies and celibacy”, he adds. “Is there a renaissance of conservative values? Under no point of view. It is not what one sees or in the advances of the laws and the laws are behind society”, concludes Auth.