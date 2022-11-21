The Rayados de Monterrey understand that after the failure of last semester the team has an urgent title obligation, those led by Vucetich have an outstanding debt with their fans and will seek to settle it in 2023. To do this, the team from the north of the country appeals to his powerful portfolio to bring the highest quality reinforcements possible to his squad and in this way, have no pretext to be crowned in Liga MX.
There are several footballers that the royal team has surveyed in the most recent weeks inside and outside Mexico, however, the Rayados have well defined the first big bomb they want to sign for 2023, it is Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, player from the Tuzos del Pachuca, a team that precisely eliminated Monterrey from the tournament that just ended. The Mexican game creator is a direct request from Víctor Manuel Vucetich and they are preparing a huge offer to close his signing without many obstacles.
Monterrey would present a first offer of 8 million dollars for the signing of Guzmán, a very high figure and that would make the Mexican one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history. Said figure perfectly meets the expectations of the Tuzos, now, it is only up to the player to define whether or not he wishes to sign for the Rayados, although the possibility is high, since weeks ago Guzmán declared that he considered his cycle in Pachuca concluded and needed a change of scenery, new challenges in his career and they seem to have already arrived.
#Rayados #Monterrey #offer #signing #Víctor #Guzmán
Leave a Reply