THEY WILL OPEN WALLET 💵

Victor “Pocho” Guzmán expressed his desire to leave Tuzos and Monterrey is on the lookout, according to Multimedios Deportes.

💰 8 MDD is the amount that the Sultana del Norte team is going to put on the table to get the services of the Mexican. pic.twitter.com/2k2WLcu6FH

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 20, 2022