WWhen the first child is born, the world is upside down. The magic of the beginning envelops the little family like a pink cloud, and the world outside falls into oblivion for a while. But this is also often the moment when, despite all emancipation, old role models come to light: Although fathers are increasingly taking parental leave for a few months, it is the women who usually stay at home with the child until it is born a care facility goes. This first time together, which is so intense and so short, is worth nothing.

Nevertheless, many women forget – or forget – that taking a break from work also has financial consequences, which are usually underestimated. “It doesn’t matter whether I work part-time and spend most of my salary on childcare or whether I stay at home and look after my child myself.” This argument is often heard from mothers who extend parental leave beyond the first year. But it falls short and can cause a rude awakening in old age. In the following, we would like to take a closer look at the serious consequences of up to three years of parental leave on your own pension provision.