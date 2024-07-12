Colombia is one win away from securing its second C titleOpa America and the challenge ahead is Argentina, with which he will play next Sunday at 7 pm in Miami.

The only title that the Colombians have was in 2002, when under the technical direction of Francisco Maturana and a header goal Ivan Ramiro Cordoba, He won over Mexico in the final played in Bogotá.

Kabbalah of Lorenzo

The person behind the immense joy that the country is currently experiencing is the Argentine, Néstor Lorenzo, a coach who was already in the National Team, when he was part of José Néstor Pékerman’s team.

Lorenzo has been known for having a shirt ritual. He always leads the team wearing a burgundy shirt, an outfit he is always seen wearing.

“They are the same (suit and shirt), but I have two or three. I like colors, in Melgar (Peru) I got used to red and black and I think it suits me well, so we will continue in that direction,” he told journalist Jaime Dinas.

“I don’t have many superstitions, one or another, but I believe a lot in God and I ask him to enlighten me to make wise decisions,” said the coach.

Its value

Well, the shirt has been a sensation. During the Copa America, Luis Ernesto Gómez, former Secretary of Government of Bogotá, asked Arturo Calle on his ‘X’ account to put it on sale, but the response was overwhelming.

“Do you know what the best thing is, @LuisErnestoGL? You can find Lorenzo’s Kabbalah in our stores or on our website,” the company said.

The shirt costs $79,900 and, according to the official website of the company that makes it, it “has a basic silhouette texture with a short pointed collar, ideal for wearing with or without a tie, maintaining a sophisticated and contemporary look.”