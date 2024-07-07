The Government of Mexico, through the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), published the List of maximum prices that will govern the cost of LP gas in Tamaulipas from July 7 to 13, 2024The CRE, responsible for supervising and regulating the country’s energy sector, sets rates that directly impact citizens’ economies and the dynamics of various sectors.

Prices by Municipality:

– Burgos: $19.62 per kilo and $10.59 per liter.

– Abasolo, Jimenez: $19.29 per kilo and $10.42 per liter.

– Madero City: $19.93 per kilo and $10.76 per liter.

– Old Morelos, El Mante, Gomez Farias, Llera, New Morelos, Xicotencatl: $19.80 per kilo and $10.69 per liter.

– Aldama, Gonzalez: $19.64 per kilo and $10.61 per liter.

– Warrior, Mier, Miguel Aleman: $18.79 per kilo and $10.15 per liter.

– Nuevo Laredo: $18.94 per kilo and $10.23 per liter.

– Camargo, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Matamoros, Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Beautiful Valley: $18.82 per kilo and $10.16 per liter.

– Cruillas, Mendez, San Fernando, San Nicolas: $19.61 per kilo and $10.59 per liter.

– Altamira, Tampico: $19.93 per kilo and $10.76 per liter.

– Bustamante, Jaumave, Miquihuana, Ocampo, Palmillas and Tula: $20.74 per kilo and $11.20 per liter.

– Houses, Guemez, Hidalgo, Mainero, Padilla, San Carlos, Soto la Marina, Victoria, Villagran: $19.73 per kilo and $10.65 per liter

This is how much a 30 kilo gas cylinder will cost in Tamaulipas:

– Burgos: $588.60

– Abasolo, Jimenez: $578.70

– Madero City: $597.90

– Old Morelos, El Mante, Gomez Farias, Llera, New Morelos, Xicotencatl: $594.00.

– Aldama, Gonzalez: $589.20.

– Guerrero, Mier, Miguel Aleman: $563.70.

– New Laredo: $568.20.

– Camargo, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Matamoros, Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso: $564.60.

– Cruillas, Mendez, San Fernando, San Nicolas: $588.30.

– Altamira, Tampico: $597.90.

– Bustamante, Jaumave, Miquihuana, Ocampo, Palmillas and Tula: $ 622.20

– Houses, Guemez, Hidalgo, Mainero, Padilla, San Carlos, Soto la Marina, Victoria, Villagran: $591.90

These values, determined by the CRE, reflect the complexity of the LP gas market and its impact on the local economy. Citizens and businesses should carefully plan their expenses at the start of the new year, considering these prices as a crucial factor in their budgets. Constant monitoring and analysis of these indicators are essential to understanding the economic outlook and making informed decisions.