The Government of Mexico, in coordination with the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), published the table of maximum prices of LP gas for next week, covering February 18 to 24, 2024 in the state of Sonora. This information is crucial for consumers, allowing them to plan their expenses and make decisions related to energy supply.

The CRE determined that LP gas prices in Sonora vary according to the different regions of the state. Below is a breakdown of prices and their impact on municipalities:

– Region 30:

The maximum price per liter is $10.90 pesos and per kilo is $20.19 pesos. Therefore, the 30 kg cylinder will cost $605.70 pesos and the 20 kg cylinder will cost $403.80 pesos. This affects locations such as Bacadéhuachi and Nácori Chico.

– Region 175:

In Agua Prieta and Naco, The maximum price of a liter of LP gas will be $10.27 and a kilo will cost $19.01 pesos. Therefore, the 30 kilo presentation will sell for $570.30 and the 20 kilo presentation will sell for $380.20.

In the municipalities of Arizpe, Bacerac, Bacoachi, Bavispe, Cumpas, Fronteras, Huachinera, Nacozari de García and Villa Hidalgo, the maximum price per liter is $11.03 pesos and per kilo is $20.42 pesos. This implies that the 30 kg cylinder will be valued at $612.60 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will cost $408.40 pesos.

– Region 176:

In alamos, Sonora, the liter of gas will be sold at $11.10 pesos and the kilo at $20.55 pesos. Consequently, the 30 kg cylinder will have a price of $616.50 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will reach $411.00 pesos.

– Region 177:

In Altar and Caborca, the maximum cost per liter is $10.61 pesos and per kilo is $19.65 pesos. This translates into a value of $589.50 pesos for the 30 kg cylinder and $393.00 pesos for the 20 kg cylinder.

However, in the municipalities of Oquitoa and Pitiquito, The liter of this hydrocarbon will cost $11.39 pesos and the kilo $21.10. Therefore, the 30 kilo presentation will be sold at $633.00 pesos and the 20 kg presentation will be sold at $422.00 pesos.

– Region 178:

In this region, the maximum price reaches $11.35 pesos per liter and $21.01 pesos per kilo. In this way, the 30 kg cylinder will reach a value of $630.30 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will cost $420.20 pesos. Beneficiary municipalities are Bácum, Benito Juárez, Cajeme, Etchojoa, Huatabampo, Navojoa, Ónavas, Quiriego, Rosario, San Ignacio Río Muerto, Suaqui Grande and Yécora.

– Region 179:

In Canaanite, the liter of gas will have a value of $10.27 pesos and the kilo of $19.01 pesos. Therefore, the 30 kg cylinder will be $570.30 pesos and the 20 kg cylinder will be $380.20 pesos.

– Region 180:

In this region, the maximum price per liter is $11.35 pesos and per kilo it is $21.02 pesos. This implies that the 30 kg cylinder will have a value of $630.60 pesos and the 20 kg cylinder will have a value of $420.40 pesos. The affected municipalities are Empalme and Guaymas.

– Region 181:

For this area, the maximum price per liter is $11.11 pesos and per kilo is $20.57 pesos. This translates into a value of $617.10 pesos for the 30 kg cylinder and $411.40 pesos for the 20 kg cylinder. Municipalities like Aconchi, Arivechi, Bacanora, Banámichi, Baviácora, Carbó, Divisaderos, Granados, Hermosillo, Huásabas, Huépac, La Colorada, Mazatán, Moctezuma, Rayón, Sahuaripa, San Felipe de Jesús, San Javier, San Miguel de Horcasitas, San Pedro de la Cave, Soyopa, Tepache, Ures and Villa Pesqueira.

– Region 182:

In this region, the maximum cost per liter is $11.04 pesos and per kilo is $20.45 pesos. Therefore, the 30 kg cylinder will have a price of $613.50 pesos and the 20 kg cylinder will cost $409.00 pesos. Municipalities like Atil, Benjamín Hill, Cucurpe, Imuris, Magdalena, Opodepe, Santa Ana, Trincheras and Tubutama.

In Nogales, Santa Cruz and Sáric, The kilo of LP gas will be sold at $19.04 pesos, while the liter will be at $10.28. Therefore, the 30 kg presentation will be sold at $571.20 and the 20 kg presentation will be sold at $380.80.

– Region 183:

In this area, the maximum price reaches $11.15 pesos per liter and $20.64 pesos per kilo. In this way, the 30 kg cylinder will cost $619.20 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will cost $412.80 pesos. This region covers the municipalities of Plutarco Elías Calles and Puerto Peñazco

– Region 184:

In this area, the maximum price reaches $11.05 pesos per liter and $20.46 pesos per kilo. In this way, the 30 kg cylinder will cost $613.80 pesos, while the 20 kg cylinder will cost $409.20 pesos. This region only covers the municipality of San Luis Río Colorado.

In summary, the price of LP gas in Sonora for this week in 2024 presents variations in different regions of the state. Consumers can take advantage of this information provided by the CRE to make informed decisions regarding their energy consumption.