The Government of Mexico, through the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), has published the list of Maximum LP gas prices in Sonora for the week of September 22-28, 2024These figures are of great interest to the inhabitants of the region, as they directly affect the family budget and the operating costs of various companies in the state.

Without further ado, we present you the list of LP GAS prices by region in Sonora

Region 30. Maximum price is $19.12 pesos per liter and $10.32 per kilo

– Bacadehuachi

– Little Nacori

Region 175. Maximum price is $18.00 pesos per liter and $9.72 per kilo

– Black Water

– Naco

Region 175. Maximum price is $19.33 pesos per liter and $10.44 per kilo

– Arizpe

– Bacerac

– Bacoachi

– Bavispe

– Friends

– Borders

– Huachinera

– Nacozari of Garcia

– Villa Hidalgo

Region 176. Maximum price is $19.65 pesos per liter and $10.61 per kilo

– Poplars

Region 177. Maximum price is $18.43 pesos per liter and $9.95 per kilo

– Altar

– Caborca

Region 177. Maximum price is $19.80 pesos per liter and $10.69 per kilo

– Oquitoa

– Little whistle

Region 178. Maximum price is $19.68 pesos per liter and $10.63 per kilo

– Bacum

– Benito Juarez

– Cash me

– Etchojoa

– Huatabampo

– Navojoa

– Onavas

– Quiriego

– Rosary

– San Ignacio Dead River

– Big Suaqui

– Yécora

Region 179. Maximum price is $18.09 pesos per liter and $9.77 per kilo

Canaanite

Region 180. Maximum price is $19.85 pesos per liter and $10.72 per kilo

– Splice

– Guaymas

Region 181. Maximum price is $19.26 pesos per liter and $10.40 per kilo

– Aconchi

– Arivechi

– Bacanora

– Banamichi

– Baviácora

– Coal

– Divisaderos

– Pomegranates

– Hermosillo

– Huásabas

-Huépac

– The Redhead

– Mazatan

– Montezuma

– Rayon

– Sahuaripa

– Saint Philip of Jesus

– Saint Xavier

– Saint Michael of Horcasitas

– Saint Peter of the Cave

– Soyopa

– Tepache

– Ures

– Villa Pesqueira

Region 182. Maximum price is $19.16 pesos per liter and $10.35 per kilo

– Atil

– Benjamin Hill

– Cucurpe

– Imuris

– Magdalena

– Opodepe

– Saint Anne

– Trenches

– Tubutama

Region 182. Maximum price is $17.84 pesos per liter and $9.63 per kilo

– Walnuts

– Santa Cruz

– Saric

Region 183. Maximum price is $19.39 pesos per liter and $10.47 per kilo

– General Plutarco Elias Calles

– Rocky Point

Region 184. Maximum price is $19.42 pesos per liter and $10.49 per kilo

– San Luis Rio Colorado

It is important to note the importance of staying informed about the update of the maximum prices of LP gas established by the CRE in order to make informed decisions regarding the consumption of this hydrocarbon.