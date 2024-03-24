In a scenario where the home economy is under constant evaluation, the LP gas price in Durango It stands as a crucial indicator for thousands of families. The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published the updated list of maximum prices that will govern the cost of LP Gas from March 24 to 30, 2024 in each municipality of Durango.

Gómez Palacio y Lerdo They share a rate of $18.58 per kilo and $10.03 per liter of gas, which results in an outlay of $557.40 for the 30 kilo cylinder. Canatlan, With $19.89 per kilo and $10.74 per liter, it adds up to a total of $596.70, impacting the economy of local families.

The trend is repeated in Cuencamé, General Simón Bolívar, Nazas, Rodeo, San Juan de Guadalupe, San Luis del Cordero and San Pedro del Gallo, all with the same cost: $19.78 per kilo and $10.68 per liter. The estimated expense for a 30 kilo cylinder amounts to $593.40, reflecting the uniformity in this part of the state.

Durango and Mezquital, with rates of $19.33 per kilo and $10.44 per liter, they share a more encouraging situation for local households, representing an outlay of $579.90 for the 30 kilo cylinder.

In municipalities like El Oro, Indé, San Bernardo, the price increases to $20.04 per kilo and $10.82 per liter, raising the cost of the 30 kg cylinder to $601.20. Meanwhile in Guadalupe Victoria, Pánuco de Coronado and Peñón Blancothe kilo of this hydrocarbon is sold at $20.07 and the liter at $10.84, leaving the cost of the cylinder at $602.10

For its part, in the municipalities of Mapimí and Tlahualilo A kilo of gas will be sold at $19.56 and a liter at $10.56. Therefore, the presentation of 30 kilos will be priced at $586.80

Hidalgo and Ocampo They register a price of $20.13 per kilo and $10.87 per liter, representing a total cost of $603.90 for the 30 kilo cylinder. Meanwhile in Name of God and Poanasthe kilo will be sold at $19.20 and the liter at $10.37

In Pueblo Nuevo, San Dimas Coneto de Comonfort and San Juan del Río Gas reaches $20.63 per kilo and $11.14 per liter, generating an expense of $618.90

Nuevo Ideal, Otáez and Santiago Papasquiaro They share a rate of $19.79 per kilo and $10.69 per liter, adding up to a total of $593.70 per cylinder.

Canelas, Guanaceví, Tepehuanes and Topia The kilo of gas will be sold at $20.12 and the liter at $10.86, so the 30 kg presentation will be sold at $603.60. In contrast, the municipalities of Suchil and Vicente Guerrero They will charge a price of $19.93 for the kilo of gas and $10.76 for the liter.

Tamazula, with a rate of $21.99 per kilo and $11.88 per liter, has the highest cost, reaching $659.70 for a 30 kilo cylinder. Meanwhile in Saint Clare the kilo will be sold at $19.56 and the liter at $10.56

With this detailed information about the LP gas price in Durangolocal families can carry out more precise financial planning, considering the direct impact on the household economy.