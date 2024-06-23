The home economy in Coahuila is directly impacted by the LP Gas prices, released by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for the week of June 23 to 29, 2024. The following are the specific details for each municipality:

Acuña:

– Price per kilogram: $18.38

– Price per liter: $9.92

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $551.40

Ocampo:

– Price per kilogram: $18.71

– Price per liter: $10.10

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $561.30

Castaños, Cuatro Ciénegas, Lamadrid, Sacramento, Sierra Mojada:

– Price per kilogram: $20.10

– Price per liter: $10.85

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $603.00

Abasolo, Escobedo:

– Price per kilogram: $19.48

– Price per liter: $10.52

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $584.40

Francisco I. Madero:

– Price per kilogram: $20.21

– Price per liter: $10.91

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $606.30

Guerrero, Hidalgo:

– Price per kilogram: $17.87

– Price per liter: $9.65

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $536.10

Candela, Frontera, Monclova, Nadadores, San Buenaventura:

– Price per kilogram: $19.30

– Price per liter: $10.42

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $579.00

Juárez, Múzquiz, Progreso, Sabinas, San Juan de Sabinas:

– Price per kilogram: $19.28

– Price per liter: $10.41

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $578.40

Vines:

– Price per kilogram: $19.97

– Price per liter: $10.78

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $599.10

Jiménez, Nava, Piedras Negras, Zaragoza:

– Price per kilogram: $18.35

– Price per liter: $9.91

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $550.50

Allende, Morelos, Villa Unión:

– Price per kilogram: $19.71

– Price per liter: $10.65

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $591.30

Arteaga, General Cepeda, Ramos Arizpe, Saltillo:

– Price per kilogram: $19.66

– Price per liter: $10.62

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $589.80

Saint Peter:

-Price per kilogram: $20.19

– Price per liter: $10.90

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $605.70

Matamoros, Torreón, Viesca:

– Price per kilogram: $19.21

– Price per liter: $10.37

– Cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $576.30

This detailed analysis allows residents of each municipality to effectively plan their budget, recognizing the variability in LP Gas costs and its direct impact on the domestic economy.