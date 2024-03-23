The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published its most recent update on eThe price of LP Gas in Chihuahua for the week from March 24 to 30, 2024. This report is crucial for the home economy, since it directly impacts the cost of the 30 kilo cylinder, an essential source of energy for numerous municipalities in the region.

The list provided by the CRE details the maximum prices per kilo and liter of gas in each municipality. Localities such as Juarez City, with a price of $17.11 per kilo and $9.24 per liter. That is, the cost of the presentation of the 30 kilo cylinder is around $513.30

Without further ado, we present to you the list of LP gas prices for each municipality of Chihuahua:

– Juarez: $17.11 per kilo / $9.24 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $513.40

– Camargo, La Cruz, San Francisco de Conchos: $18.83 per kilo / $10.68 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $564.90.

– Aldama, Aquiles Serdán, Chihuahua, Delicias, Rosales, Santa Isabel, Sateví: $19.02 per kilo / $10.27 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $570.60.

– Bachíniva, Bocoyna, Carichí, Chínipas, Cuauhtémoc, Cusihuiriachi, Dr. Belisario Domínguez, Gran Morelos, Guazapares, Guerrero, Maguarichi, Moris, Ocampo, San Francisco de Borja, Urique, Uruachi: $19.04 per kilo / $10.28 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $571.20

– Batopilas of Manuel Gómez Morín, Guachochi, Guadalupe y Calvo, Morelos, Nonoava: $19.09 per kilo / $10.31 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $572.70.

– Allende, Balleza, Coronado, El Tule, Hidalgo del Parral, Huejotitan, Matamoros, Rosario, San Francisco del Oro, Santa Bárbara, Zaragoza Valley: $19.26 per kilo / $10.40 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $577.80

– Jimenez, Lopez: $19.04 per kilo / $10.28 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $571.20.

– Smoked, Buenaventura: $18.38 per kilo / $9.93 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $551.40

– Wood, Matachi, Temósachic: $19.16 per kilo / $10.34 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $574.80.

– Julimes, Meoqui, Saucillo: $19.02 per kilo / $10.27 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $570.60.

-Gómez Farías, Ignacio Zaragoza, Namiquipa, Riva Palacio: $19.67 per kilo / $10.62 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $590.10

– Ascension, Janos: $17.31 per kilo / $9.35 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $519.30.

– Casas Grandes, Galeana, New Casas Grandes: $18.59 per kilo / $10.04 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $557.70.

– Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Manuel Benavides, Ojinaga, Praxedis G. Guerrero: $17.75 per kilo / $9.58 per liter. Estimated cost of the 30 kilo cylinder: $532.50.

It is crucial that families in each municipality take this information into account when planning their expenses, considering the direct impact on the household economy. The variability of prices between municipalities highlights the importance of being informed about the dynamics of the LP Gas market in Chihuahua.