How much does Kim Jong-un weigh? Is the chair safe? The summit between the North Korean leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin was accompanied by frantic checks of the agents and officials of the two delegations. The videos published on Telegram, widely emphasized by Ukrainian profiles and media, highlight the attention dedicated to the chair intended to welcome the North Korean leader: there are those who try to test the solidity of the chair and those who hypothesize an emergency change.
