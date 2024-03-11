Real Madrid can be proud of Jude Bellingham's meteoric rise since his arrival this season. The Englishman has quickly made his mark on the team, propelling the Whites to the top of the League with a comfortable 7-point lead over second-placed Girona.
Announced on June 14, 2023, Bellingham's transfer to Real Madrid has been made official with a six-year contract. Borussia Dortmund would receive a basic transfer bonus of 103 million euros, which would rise to around 133.9 million with bonuses. In addition, a resale clause would net Birmingham City around £6 million.
At only 20 years old, Jude Bellingham still has six years left on his contract with Real Madridwith a gross salary of 124,980,000 euros until June 30, 2029. For the 2023-2024 season, you will receive a gross base salary of 20,830,000 euros, that is, 400,577 euros per week, not counting premiums. He is the 5th highest paid Real Madrid player after Kroos, Alaba, Modric and Vinicius.
Bellingham is the most decisive player of the season for Real Madrid
On the field of play, Bellingham is proving to be an ultra-decisive player for his team. With 30 games played in all competitions, he already has 20 goals and 8 assists. He is currently the top scorer in the Spanish League, with 16 goals, and is set to lead Real Madrid to the league title this season.
