Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/25/2024 – 7:00

The dream of owning a home has always been present in the minds of Brazilians, and often the only way to make this a reality is with housing financing.

Several banks offer this type of credit and consumers need to be aware of the interest rates. According to a survey by the Central Bank, this rate can currently reach 13.14% per year.

+ Real estate financing grows 30% in the first half of the year and expectations for 2024 improve

Despite the high interest rate in Brazil, the real estate market remains buoyant in Brazil and the expectation is for growth of around 8% this year in the volume of real estate financing.

Real estate credit specialist lawyer Daniele Akamine believes that the scenario remains favorable for seeking real estate financing, despite interest rates not being at historic lows.

“If interest rates fall in the future, you can transfer your loan to another bank with better conditions. This gives you the flexibility to adjust your loan as the market improves. Buying a property can be a way to protect your money against inflation. The value of the property tends to increase over time, keeping up with or even surpassing inflation,” says the expert.

At the request of the site This Is Money, Akamine carried out a survey of the current cost of financing a property worth R$350,000, R$500,000 and R$750,000, taking into account a down payment of 20% and 30%.

The simulation took into account a 40-year-old person and was carried out on the Caixa Econômica Federal website with a Total Effective Cost (CET) of 11.51% per year. The credit was simulated in the Constant Amortization System (SAC) in which the installments decrease over time. See below:

As you can see in the table, a R$350,000 property loan with a 20% down payment would have a first installment of R$3,071.51 and a last installment of R$697.97. At the end of the 420 months, the total cost of this loan for the end consumer would be R$875,318.58.

Another simulation was carried out by the Loft platform, which compares the financing rates of several financial institutions. In this case, financing with APR between 11.66% and 12.98% per year was simulated.

In the option with the lowest rate, a property worth R$500,000 with a down payment of R$100,000 would have a first installment value of R$4,470.36.