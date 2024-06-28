The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024. This will be the third time the city has hosted the big event, having done so in 1900 and 1924.

The sports program will include 32 sports and 329 events. New or returning sports include surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding and breakdancing.

According to Statistathis edition will generate around 80 thousand jobs, without counting the athletes competing. Thus, it is positioned as a job opportunity for many people internationally.

Vacancies available You will find the official website: TheYou will find the official website: Employment 2024. Interested applicants who meet the requirements can apply there. The available areas are the following:

Hospitality and gastronomy.

Safety equipment.

Transport area.

Logistics Area.

Cleaning and maintenance.

Events and tourism.

The The salaries offered have a very wide range, taking into account that it depends on the area, the position within it, the duration of the contract and the type of day. Can be found from volunteering non-payments, even management well paid.

For example, in a call for “Collective catering agent” between twenty to forty-nine minimum wages are paid, which is equivalent to 233 to 570.85 euros. While a “Travel Advisor” would receive 1,500 euros and a “Warehouse Logistics Agent” would earn up to 2,200 euros.

2024 Olympic Games: Paris and its bet

Some of the main scenarios include the France Stadium in Saint-Denis, which will be the main stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as athletics.

The Paris La Defense Arena will host the swimming and water polo competitions, while the Champ de Mars, in front of the Eiffel Tower, will be the scene of beach volleyball. In addition, the Palace of Versailles will be used for horse riding competitions.

In addition, these Olympic Games stand out for their focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprint. Most venues will be repurposed or temporary, and a strong emphasis has been placed on public transport and green solutions.

On the other hand, as regards the security and logistics, The implementation of advanced measures is planned to guarantee the safety of attendees and participants. The transportation infrastructure in Paris is being upgraded to handle the additional flow of visitors during the Games.

In addition, there will be a marathon open to the public, which will allow amateur runners to experience the Olympic course. will also be implemented advanced technology to enhance the experience of spectators and athletes, including 4K transmissions and augmented reality.

In parallel, they will develop cultural events and festivals throughout the city to complement the sporting competitions, and the opening and closing ceremonies promise to be visual spectacles celebrating French history and culture.

