Finally, after several months, the Guadalajara Sports Club made it official Amazon Prime as their new home where they will broadcast their matches starting with Matchday 6 when they face FC Juárez at home this Saturday, August 31 at 5:05 p.m. The agreement was closed in four years to distribute live the home games of the Rebaño Sagrado, regular phase and Liguilla, through Prime Video.
Sacred Flock matches will be available to all members Amazon Prime through the app of Prime Video for Smart TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Customers who are not already members Amazon Prime You can sign up for a free trial period at www.amazon.com.mx/prime
Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, the monthly plan costs $99 MXN and the annual plan costs $899 MXN.
The matches of the red and white team are added to the growing offer of live sports Amazon Prime in Mexico. The members Amazon Prime Not only will you enjoy fast and free shipping, but also the best sports entertainment, all with a single subscription.
“This agreement is very significant for the club in many ways, as having a partner like Amazon, whose innovative nature, always thinking outside the box and permanent conviction to offer the best experience to its millions of users, is perfectly in line with the vision and essence of Chivas,” explained the club president.
“Furthermore, this confirms that the path we took eight years ago was the right one, when we visualized and understood that streaming was the future of live distribution of soccer and entertainment in general. Bringing Chivas and Amazon together means opening up endless possibilities and opportunities to create new and exciting experiences together to connect the millions of ChivaHermanos in Mexico with the team they love,” he concluded.
