Greenland It is a destination included on many people’s bucket list. The remoteness of this territory from the rest of the world makes people forget its existence or think that it is nothing more than a large mass of ice with nothing to see, but nothing could be further from the truth.

This place has beautiful enclaves such as Nuuk citiesIlulissat, the Inuit culture in Qaanaaq, Disko Bay, Kangerlussuaq, Igaliku, Tasiilaq, and its spectacular natural landscapes decorated with fjords and icebergs They are the perfect destination to see the northern lights and practice winter sports.

With the recent intention of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to buy the territory of Greenlandthousands of people are planning to travel there before things change. But the truth is that embarking on this adventure can be quite expensivethe final price will depend on the length of your stay, the time of year you travel, the activities and much more.

Transport

The impressive icebergs near Ilulissat. FLICKR/kaet44

On the trip to Greenland, flights are probably the most expensive part. Getting there from European territory can cost a lot of money. For example, a flight from Madrid to Nuuk, the capital, oscillates between 1,000 and 1,500 euros and it is about 23 hours of travel. If you choose to do so from other places like Copenhagen, you can find flights starting at 800 euros.

A flight from Madrid to Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, ranges between 1,000 and 1,500 euros and is about 23 hours of travel with stops.

Visit this destination on a cruise It is also possible, but it must be taken into account that the duration of the trip is much longer due to the speed of this large ship and expenses are significantly increased. There are different companies dedicated to organizing these expeditions from different parts of the world and they have prices of between 3,000 and 10,000 euros.





Accommodation

Ilulissat, Greenland. Mikael Svensson / iStock

In general, staying in hotels on the island is very expensiveIn addition, to visit the different cities and natural enclaves you will have to change your location. The average price per night in the city of Nuuk ranges from 85 to 300 euros per night, It can increase up to 500 if you choose luxury accommodation.

The average price per night in the city of Nuuk ranges from 85 to 300 euros per night

If you are traveling at a young age, are having a backpacking adventure, or simply have a tighter budget, you can find youth hostels and campsites for a much more affordable price, although more expensive than it would be in Spain. There are shared rooms that range between 30 and 80 euros per night.

Meal

Plate with the flag of Greenland. Tonygers / iStock

Food is perhaps one of the most expensive things on the island. For example, eat a menu of the day in one of the central areas of the city it can cost you a few 50 euros per person. A menu at a fast food restaurant is around 20 euros. Although many think that going to the supermarket will be similar to Europe, they are wrong.

Half a kilo of chicken breast costs nine euros and a white label beer costs more than six euros

It is true that buy food in a supermarket and cooking it at your accommodation is cheaper than visiting a restaurant, but the prices are also exorbitant. 500 grams of chicken breast have a price of nine eurosa white label beer costs more than six euros and a simple deodorant costs seven euros.

Activities

Greenland dogs in the Arctic. ARCTIC CHALLENGE / DINGONATURA FOUNDATION

No one wants to miss out on the endless activities Greenland has to offer. Travelers generally choose a complete eight or fifteen day pack which includes travel and excursions with a guide and which usually have a price of between 2,000 and 5,000 euros depending on what it includes.

A iceberg boat trip can reach the 200 euros and a ride on a dog sled ranges between 50 and 200 euros. A pack that includes a trip by snowmobile to the point where the northern lights It usually has an average price of 200 euros.

Other expenses and total estimate

Nuuk, capital of Greenland. Vadim_Nefedov / iStock

It must also be taken into account that once there you will have to make various trips in taxi or public transport whose prices are much higher than in Spain. The souvenirs, keepsakes and other items you buy there are usually handmade, so the price of a gift can range between 10 and 100 euros depending on the product.

As we have already pointed out, the final price varies depending on the season, the number of days, the place of origin and the number of activities to be done, but it is estimated that A trip to Greenland can cost approximately between 3,000 and 4,000 euros per person. It is advisable to travel in low season, book in advance and choose the cheapest options to save as much as possible.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.